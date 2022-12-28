Kangana Ranaut's top 10 simplest yet prettiest looks

Kangana is one of the prettiest stars in the industry. Here, take a look at her prettiest snaps which are simple as well as alluring and unmissable.Source: Bollywood
Here, Kangana is seen without makeup wearing a white kurti with palazzos and a dupatta.Source: Bollywood
The star was seen de-glam with oil in her hair. She had worn a simple brown kurta and was smiling.Source: Bollywood
The actress for her role as Rani in Queen wore no makeup and travelled the entire world. How cool is that?Source: Bollywood
She was rocking in her casual simple de-glamorous look as usual.Source: Bollywood
Apart from doing good movies, the star is known to be one of the most stylish ladies in the entertainment industry.Source: Bollywood
The star was seen in her casual best post her pilates session.Source: Bollywood
Today, the actress was papped arriving at her dance class where she was seen totally in a de-glam avatar.Source: Bollywood
The star has experimented with her looks, choice of movies and has done good movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to name a few.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks simple, pretty, rock solid and totally self-made in this frame.Source: Bollywood
The star is simple, has one of the most prettiest faces and never fails to stun us with her acting chops and de-glam looks.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!