Kangana Ranaut's top 10 simplest yet prettiest looks

Kangana is one of the prettiest stars in the industry. Here, take a look at her prettiest snaps which are simple as well as alluring and unmissable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Desi vibes

Here, Kangana is seen without makeup wearing a white kurti with palazzos and a dupatta.

Source: Bollywood

Oily hair day

The star was seen de-glam with oil in her hair. She had worn a simple brown kurta and was smiling.

Source: Bollywood

Rani

The actress for her role as Rani in Queen wore no makeup and travelled the entire world. How cool is that?

Source: Bollywood

New Year look

She was rocking in her casual simple de-glamorous look as usual.

Source: Bollywood

Stylish lady

Apart from doing good movies, the star is known to be one of the most stylish ladies in the entertainment industry.

Source: Bollywood

Post-workout

The star was seen in her casual best post her pilates session.

Source: Bollywood

Latest look

Today, the actress was papped arriving at her dance class where she was seen totally in a de-glam avatar.

Source: Bollywood

Perfect

The star has experimented with her looks, choice of movies and has done good movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi to name a few.

Source: Bollywood

Self-made

The actress looks simple, pretty, rock solid and totally self-made in this frame.

Source: Bollywood

Kangana needs no introduction

The star is simple, has one of the most prettiest faces and never fails to stun us with her acting chops and de-glam looks.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 pics of Ananya Panday that set the temperature soaring

 

 Find Out More