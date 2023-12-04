Kannagi and 8 other Tamil movies and web series with female leads to watch on OTT
Kannagi is out with the trailer and there is a lot to look forward to in this female centric movie.
The movie will feature 4 stories of 4 different women focusing on the problems faced by them in love relationships and marriage.
36 Vayadhinile is the story of Vasanthi who tries to rediscover herself after her husband and daughter leave for Ireland. Watch on Aha.
Aruvi, an ordinary girl with a different perception of the world, tries her best to fit in with everyone. Stream on Prime Video.
Raatchasi is an empowering story of a headmistress going against all odds in order to reform her school for the good. Watch on Prime Video.
Prabhavati takes her mother in law on a trip to reunite her with all of her old school friends. Watch this wholesome movie, Magalir Mattum on Zee5.
Kanaa is the story of Kousalya who goes against all odds with the help of her father to fulfil her dream of becoming a cricketer. Watch on MX Player.
Maya is a horror story of a ghost haunting a single mother and the people around her start dying, watch this thrilling story on Zee5.
Kaatrin Mozhi, is about a passionate woman who aims to become independent and gets an opportunity to do so by becoming a Radio Jockey. On Prime Video.
Awe is an entangling story of a woman with multiple personalities who plays different roles in her own life. Stream on Netflix.
