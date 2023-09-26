Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty starrer’s budget, shoot date and tentative release plan revealed

Kannada language Kantara was one of the biggest hits of 2022. In this web story, we will share interesting updates of Rishab Shetty starrer prequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
The action-thriller movie written and directed by Rishabh Shetty earned about Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ever since the superb success of Kantara, fans have been eagerly waiting for the prequel. Rishab had announced a prequel instead of a sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports and a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Manobala Vijayabalan, Kantara 2 will be set between 1st January 301 AD to 31 December 400 AD.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijayabalan also reveals the budget of Kantara 2. It is said to be around Rs 125 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first part which came out in 2022 was made on a budget of Rs 16 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manobala Vijayabalan also shares that the upcoming new movie will go on floors in November this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If reports are anything to go by, the film can release in the second half of 2024.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has a link to the Panjurli Daiva culture in the South. Since it is deeply rooted in Indian culture, it struck a chord with the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unlike part 1 which was set in Kanadapura, Kantara 2 will be set in Mangalore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor and filmmaker revealed that the prequel will have stunning visuals now that there are no budget constraints.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There was buzz about Bollywood actors also being a part of the prequel but that's not the case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!