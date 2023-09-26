Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty starrer’s budget, shoot date and tentative release plan revealed

Kannada language Kantara was one of the biggest hits of 2022. In this web story, we will share interesting updates of Rishab Shetty starrer prequel.

Kantara's massive success

The action-thriller movie written and directed by Rishabh Shetty earned about Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kantara 2 to commence

Ever since the superb success of Kantara, fans have been eagerly waiting for the prequel. Rishab had announced a prequel instead of a sequel.

Kantara 2 setting

As per reports and a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Manobala Vijayabalan, Kantara 2 will be set between 1st January 301 AD to 31 December 400 AD.

Kantara 2 budget

Vijayabalan also reveals the budget of Kantara 2. It is said to be around Rs 125 crores.

Kantara budget

The first part which came out in 2022 was made on a budget of Rs 16 crores.

Kantara 2 shooting deets

Manobala Vijayabalan also shares that the upcoming new movie will go on floors in November this year.

Kantara 2 release date

If reports are anything to go by, the film can release in the second half of 2024.

Kantara story behind succes

The movie has a link to the Panjurli Daiva culture in the South. Since it is deeply rooted in Indian culture, it struck a chord with the audience.

Location of Kantara Prequel

Unlike part 1 which was set in Kanadapura, Kantara 2 will be set in Mangalore.

Rishab's promise

The actor and filmmaker revealed that the prequel will have stunning visuals now that there are no budget constraints.

Bollywood hero in Kantara 2?

There was buzz about Bollywood actors also being a part of the prequel but that's not the case.

