Kantara, Tumbbad and other movies based on Indian folklore to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Kantara on Netflix explores Karnataka’s folklore culture revolving around Bhoota Kola.
Tumbbad on Netflix is based on folktales of Maharashtra where a family builds a temple for Hastar.
Stree on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the urban legend Nale Ba of Karnataka.
Bulbbul on Netflix is a supernatural thriller based on rural Bengal's female ghost tales and Kali cult lore.
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana on Zee 5 is an epic tale merging mythology with modern life.
Paheli on Netflix highlights the ghost folktale of Rajasthan.
Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is inspired by the folktale of Baital Pachisi.
Mirzya on Disney+ Hotstar is a modern take on the legend of Mirza-Sahiban
Jallikattu on Prime Video explores the traditional event of bull-taming.
Karnan on Prime Video draws a parallel with the Mahabharata character Karn in a contemporary context.
