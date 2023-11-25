Kantara, Tumbbad and other movies based on Indian folklore to watch on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023

Kantara on Netflix explores Karnataka’s folklore culture revolving around Bhoota Kola.

Tumbbad on Netflix is based on folktales of Maharashtra where a family builds a temple for Hastar.

Stree on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the urban legend Nale Ba of Karnataka.

Bulbbul on Netflix is a supernatural thriller based on rural Bengal's female ghost tales and Kali cult lore.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana on Zee 5 is an epic tale merging mythology with modern life.

Paheli on Netflix highlights the ghost folktale of Rajasthan.

Vikram Vedha on Disney+ Hotstar is inspired by the folktale of Baital Pachisi.

Mirzya on Disney+ Hotstar is a modern take on the legend of Mirza-Sahiban

Jallikattu on Prime Video explores the traditional event of bull-taming.

Karnan on Prime Video draws a parallel with the Mahabharata character Karn in a contemporary context.

