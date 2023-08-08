Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers who acted in Bollywood films

Bollywood and cricket has a special connection. Here are cricketers who have shown their acting skills in Bollywood movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
The star of the 1983 world cup acted in films like Dillagi... Yeh Dillagi, Iqbal, Chain Khuli ki Main Khuli and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi among others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shikhar Dhawan was recently seen in Double XL.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yuvraj worked in a Punjabi film as a child artist named Mehndi Shagna Di.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinod Kambli appeared as an actor in a few films like Annarth, Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat, and a Kannada film, Bettanagere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Jadeja has acted in Khel, Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat and Kai Po Che!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salil Ankola has been a part of many films and TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Patil acted in films like Kabhie Ajnabi The, Oye Makhna and others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunil Gavaskar acted in Marathi movie Savli Premachi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harbhajan Singh is seen in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Victory and others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishnamachari Srikkanth was seen in Kabhie Ajnabi The. He also did a reality show on TV recently.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
