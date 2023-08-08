Kapil Dev, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers who acted in Bollywood films

Bollywood and cricket has a special connection. Here are cricketers who have shown their acting skills in Bollywood movies.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Kapil Dev

The star of the 1983 world cup acted in films like Dillagi... Yeh Dillagi, Iqbal, Chain Khuli ki Main Khuli and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi among others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was recently seen in Double XL.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj worked in a Punjabi film as a child artist named Mehndi Shagna Di.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli appeared as an actor in a few films like Annarth, Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat, and a Kannada film, Bettanagere.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja has acted in Khel, Pal Pal Dil Ke Ssaat and Kai Po Che!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salil Ankola

Salil Ankola has been a part of many films and TV shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil acted in films like Kabhie Ajnabi The, Oye Makhna and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar acted in Marathi movie Savli Premachi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is seen in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Victory and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Krishnamachari Srikkanth

Krishnamachari Srikkanth was seen in Kabhie Ajnabi The. He also did a reality show on TV recently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa completes 1000 episodes; Check TOP 10 most impactful scenes from Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show

 

 Find Out More