Karan Arjun: Here's why Sunny Deol turned down Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starrer
The 1995 Bollywood film Karan Arjun, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, achieved iconic status.
Surprisingly, the lead roles in this movie were not originally meant for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
The film originally titled Kaynaat before becoming Karan Arjun was initially envisioned by Rakesh Roshan to star real-life brothers.
Director Rakesh Roshan had initially envisioned casting the famous sibling pair of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in the film.
However, the roles ultimately landed in the hands of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
Sunny Deol, a prominent Bollywood actor, was captivated by the script when Roshan shared it with him.
However, the project took an unexpected turn when Sunny learned of Roshan's intention to cast his younger brother, Bobby, in a significant role.
Concerned that Bobby's presence might be overshadowed by his own, Sunny made the difficult decision to decline the film.
Interestingly, this real-life casting drama aligns with the film's storyline where Karan and Arjun are reborn with the names Ajay and Vijay, mirroring Sunny and Bobby's actual names.
This unexpected casting decision adds a unique twist to the film's history.
Despite the change, Karan Arjun went on to become a beloved classic in Indian cinema with its final cast.
