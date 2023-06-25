Bollywood celebs' honeymoon destinations
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Newly web Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya went for a honeymoon in the mountains.
Sunny Deol’s son recently got married at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif went to the Maldives.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went on a honeymoon to Finland.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan had their honeymoon in Gastad, Switzerland.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took a honeymoon trip to London.
Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene went to Hawaii.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover went on a honeymoon trip to the Maldives.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra went to the Bahamas.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi too went to Maldives.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had gone to Europe.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan went to Paris.
