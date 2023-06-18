Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception: Bride stuns in pastels, Sunny Deol and son Rajveer play perfect hosts

Just how gorgeous do Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya look as a coupleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya with son AryamanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman make for a dashing duoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tanya Deol is seen in a pastel Manish Malhotra outfitSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha Acharya looks resplendent in a blush pink pastel gownSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Paps were fed delicious motichoor laddoos in generous numbersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny and Rajveer Deol are all smilesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol wore all black for the eventSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and son Rajveer Deol make for a dashing duoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajveer Deol feeds laddoo to his dad Sunny DeolSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and son Rajveer feed sweets to the paparazziSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol made a lovely post for his new bahu Drisha AcharyaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
