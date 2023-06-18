Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception: Bride stuns in pastels, Sunny Deol and son Rajveer play perfect hosts

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Just how gorgeous do Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya look as a couple

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Bobby Deol and his wife Tanya with son Aryaman

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Bobby Deol and his son Aryaman make for a dashing duo

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Tanya Deol is seen in a pastel Manish Malhotra outfit

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Drisha Acharya looks resplendent in a blush pink pastel gown

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Paps were fed delicious motichoor laddoos in generous numbers

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Sunny and Rajveer Deol are all smiles

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Sunny Deol wore all black for the event

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Sunny Deol and son Rajveer Deol make for a dashing duo

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Rajveer Deol feeds laddoo to his dad Sunny Deol

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Sunny Deol and son Rajveer feed sweets to the paparazzi

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Reception

Sunny Deol made a lovely post for his new bahu Drisha Acharya

