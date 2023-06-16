Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding: Dharmendra shakes a leg with the groom, Sunny Deol arrives in Gadar look of Tara Singh and more

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2023

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya twin

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya wore black with matching prints for the sangeet function.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

She is the granddaughter of Indian cinema's legend Bimal Roy. She has studied tourism.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol greeted everyone with a lot of humility. His fans love his demeanour.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra shook a leg on iconic song Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana

Rajveer Deol

Rajveer Deol is extremely handsome and we hope to see him in films

Aryaman Deol

Aryaman Deol was also seen. He is elder son of Bobby Deol.

Aryaman Deol

Bobby Deol's son Aryaman has got the good looks of his father.

Morani Brothers

Mohammad and Karim Morani of Cine Yug also came for the function.

Bobby Deol and Tanya

Tanya Deol looked lovely in her yellow lehenga. It was subtle yet festive.

Sunny Deol

The papaji of Karan Deol macho man Sunny Deol might perform on Gadar songs

Abhay Deol

The chacha of the groom Abhay Deol looked dapper in a light pink sherwani.

Anju Bhavnani

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani was also seen. She wore an Indo-western outfit.

Javed Jaffri

A long associate of the family he was also present.

Garam Dharam kisses

Ecstatic grandpa Dharmendra blew kisses to the paps

