Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Abhay Deol and more celebs [View Pics]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya

The bride looked lovely in her blush gown that had a bit of shimmer. She wore soft makeup.

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha came for the event with his son

Abhay Deol

Chachu Abhay Deol was one of the best dressed men at Karan Deol's reception

Prem Chopra

Prem Chopra and his wife at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher graced Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding reception

Jeetendra

Even Jeetendra was present for Karan Deol's wedding reception

Dharmendra

Grandfather Dharmendra waved at the paps at Karan Deol's wedding

Suniel Shetty and Subhash Ghai

We can see a dashing Suniel Shetty posing with veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai

Salman Khan

Salman Khan looked fab in his crisp black suit

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan was also there to cheer for the couple

Poonam Dhillon

We can see Poonam Dhillon and her beautiful kids

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita

Ishita Dutta looked lovely in a deep purple saree while he wore a suit

Anju Bhavnani

We can see Anju Bhavnani with daughter Ritika

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff got huge greetings from the paps

Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi with wife Manila and daughter Tanisha

Kapil Sharma

We can see Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath as well

