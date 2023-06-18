Here's why Esha Deol will be absent from Karan Deol's wedding

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Sunny Deol's half-sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol will be a part of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's wedding.

Sunny reportedly had sent them a personal invitation.

Esha reportedly was to attend the wedding of her nephew Karan Deol.

However, the actress may give it a skip as her mother and actress Hema Malini won’t take part in the celebrations too.

Esha was not even present at the mehendi and haldi of Karan-Drisha that have been done.

Esha and Ahana have always maintained a distance from their half-brothers, Sunny and Bobby.

However, there is a possibility that Esha may be present over there at Karan and Drisha's reception party at Taj Land Ends, Bandra.

Esha's mom Hema Malini would not attend Karan’s wedding festivity as she has kept a distance from the Deol family.

Esha had also skipped the sangeet function.

On the work front, Esha Deol is a trained dancer in Bharatnatyam and Oddisi.

Esha is known for Kaal, Yuva, Dhoom to name a few.

The actress is known for her selective work in Bollywood.

