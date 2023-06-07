Karan Deol-Drisha Roy wedding festivities begin: Top things to know

Here's everything you need to know about Karan Deol's would be wife Drisha Roy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Karan Deol's wedding reception

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol is getting married to Bimal Roy's granddaughter Drisha Roy.

About Drisha Roy

Her mom's name is Chimoo B. Acharya and was an executive promoter in an advertising event management company.

Drisha Roy's education

Reportedly she has graduated from Jumeirah College and for post graduation went to New York university.

Wedding reception

The festivities will start from June 16 and the wedding reception will be on June 18 at Taj Lands End.

Private

Reportedly her social media account is private.

No limelight

Drisha surely does not like to hog any limelight.

Private person

Reportedly Drisha does not like sharing everything on social media.

Details

Karan and Drisha did not reveal any engagement details on social media.

June wedding

Drisha and Karan should have a monsoon wedding.

Public

Now it is all public that Karan and Drisha are head over heels in love with one another.

Bimal Roy's family

Drisha is Bimal Roy's granddaughter who was a filmmaker.

Celebrations

Indeed! It is celebratory time for the Deols and Roys.

