Sunny Deol's bahu, Karan Deol's wife Drishya Acharya is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023
Karan Deol and Drishti Acharya are finally married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha looked beautiful in a red lehenga at her wedding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha knows to look absolutely stunning in beautiful ethnic and western wear.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha always twins with Karan and how?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha looked stunning as Karan's bride in a red lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha and Karan's jodi is a total hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha is setting the stage on fire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She looks like a dream.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha often goes with the soft glam look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drisha's smile lits up the world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Finally Drisha and Karan are married.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Deol khandaan is currently on cloud nine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Adipurush and more Top 10 opening weekend grossers of 2023
Find Out More