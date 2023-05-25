Karan Johar directed timeless films that are highest rated on IMDb

On Karan Johar's birthday take a look at the movies directed by him and tis rating according to IMDB.

Siddhi Chatterjee

May 25, 2023

My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan has got a rating of 7.9 according to IMDB and the chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol is something to look for.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the directorial debut of KJO which has got a rating of 7.5 according to IMDB.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gave us good music for wedding functions. KJO directed, this movie got 7.4 rating according to IMDB.

Bombay Talkies

Bombay Talkies celebrates the power of Hindi Cinema which got a rating of 6.6 by IMDB.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories got a rating of 6.4 and showed themes related to love, sex and relationships in India.

Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories shows some spine-chilling tales with a rating of 6.4

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna got a rating of 6.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on unrequited love was beautiful and got a rating of 5.8.

Student of the Year

Student of the Year got a rating of 5.2 according to IMDB.

SOTY

Student of the Year saw the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Creativity at its best

Karan Johar has always directed cinematic masterpieces and how?

Birthday special

Here's wishing Karan Johar a very happy birthday.

