Karan Johar directed timeless films that are highest rated on IMDb

On Karan Johar's birthday take a look at the movies directed by him and tis rating according to IMDB.
My Name Is Khan has got a rating of 7.9 according to IMDB and the chemistry of Shah Rukh Khan with Kajol is something to look for.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was the directorial debut of KJO which has got a rating of 7.5 according to IMDB.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gave us good music for wedding functions. KJO directed, this movie got 7.4 rating according to IMDB.
Bombay Talkies celebrates the power of Hindi Cinema which got a rating of 6.6 by IMDB.
Lust Stories got a rating of 6.4 and showed themes related to love, sex and relationships in India.
Ghost Stories shows some spine-chilling tales with a rating of 6.4
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna got a rating of 6.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on unrequited love was beautiful and got a rating of 5.8.
Student of the Year got a rating of 5.2 according to IMDB.
Student of the Year saw the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
Karan Johar has always directed cinematic masterpieces and how?
Here's wishing Karan Johar a very happy birthday.
