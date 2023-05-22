Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs who have an unrequited love story

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Karan Johar was in love with Twinkle Khanna, who married to Akshay Kumar.

Jiah Khan was reportedly in love with Sooraj Pancholi.

Reportedly, Disha Patani had a one-sided relationship with Tiger Shroff.

Kangana Ranaut claims that she was in a relationship with Hrithik Roshan.

Govinda was in love with Neelam and wanted to marry her.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were in a famous relationship, but Big B denied it.

Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi reportedly dated each other.

Sanjeev Kumar was in one-sided love with Hema Malini

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had an unrequited love story.

Shilpa Shetty was madly in love with Akshay Kumar but the actor cheated on her.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship ended soon.

