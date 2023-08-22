Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut to patch up? A look at KJo's fall outs with celebs over the years

Here are a few Bollywood celebs who had a fallout with Karan Johar in the industrySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have a long time tiff going around but looks like they are going to patch up soon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently in an interview, Karan Johar revealed that he is excitedly waiting for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Queen actress never misses a chance to criticize the filmmaker and recently slammed him for his latest release RARKPK.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their fallout will be forever remembered but will it end soon citing KJo’s recent statement and will Kangana end the enmity?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are other Bollywood celebs who had a fallout with KJo in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Back in 2000s, Karan Johar had accepted that he was unhappy with Priyanka Chopra’s fame and this led to a cold war between the two.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's fallout began when Dostana 2 was on the cards and the actor was out of the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the best friends of B’town had a fallout when KJo’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay clashed at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Anurag Kashyap started bad-mouthing about Koffee with Karan then his fight with Karan Johar began.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan and Kareena had a fallout when the latter asked too much money to be starred in Kal Ho Naa Ho.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!