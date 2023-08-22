Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut to patch up? A look at KJo's fall outs with celebs over the years

Here are a few Bollywood celebs who had a fallout with Karan Johar in the industry

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have a long time tiff going around but looks like they are going to patch up soon.

KJo awaits for Kangana movie

Recently in an interview, Karan Johar revealed that he is excitedly waiting for Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

Kangana’s war with Karan

The Queen actress never misses a chance to criticize the filmmaker and recently slammed him for his latest release RARKPK.

Will Karan and Kangana patch up?

Their fallout will be forever remembered but will it end soon citing KJo’s recent statement and will Kangana end the enmity?

Karan Johar’s fall out with other celebs

Here are other Bollywood celebs who had a fallout with KJo in the past.

Priyanka Chopra

Back in 2000s, Karan Johar had accepted that he was unhappy with Priyanka Chopra’s fame and this led to a cold war between the two.

Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan's fallout began when Dostana 2 was on the cards and the actor was out of the movie.

Kajol

Reportedly, the best friends of B’town had a fallout when KJo’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay clashed at the box office.

Anurag Kashyap

When Anurag Kashyap started bad-mouthing about Koffee with Karan then his fight with Karan Johar began.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Karan and Kareena had a fallout when the latter asked too much money to be starred in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

