Karan Johar, Nelson Dilip Kumar and more Indian directors pick the Best new movies of 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 09, 2023
2023 was an astonishing year for Indian movies and there were a lot of blockbuster hits.
However, these are the director's picks for the best movies that they watched and recommend us to watch as the year comes to an end.
Pathaan started the year with a bang, we saw the comeback of SRK and nothing could be better than that as per Karan Johar. On Prime Video.
Dada was a Tamil coming-of-age romantic movie that touched everyone’s heart and was the pick of Nelson Dilip Kumar. On Prime Video.
Another beautiful story that was enjoyed by the directors was The Great Indian Kitchen as per Konkona Sen Sharma. On Zee5.
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A and B were both fully enjoyed by Karan Johar meanwhile Karthik Subbaraj was also a fan of the same. On Prime Video.
Aftersun is a coming-of-age drama that was recommended by Konkona as well. Watch it on Prime Video.
Jailer was another movie that Karthik Subbaraj recommends as he’s a big fan of Sir Rajinikanth. On Prime Video.
Meanwhile, the pick for Avinash Arun was 12th Fail.
Another SRK starrer Jawan was the third pick for Karan Johar. On Netflix.
Karan Johar also mentioned that The Archies and Dunki could also have the potential to be on the list for him. The Archies is now available on Netflix.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was the last pick by Avniash Arun. On Prime Video.
The directors shared their picks of 2023 on Film Companion.
