Bollywood actresses loved-up pictures with their kids

Bollywood actresses are doting mothers to their kids. These divas inspire other moms to slay in style. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; here is a list of actresses' loved up pictures with their kids.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother to two kids - Taimur and Jeh. She often shared pictures with her little prince.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is madly in love with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the two are often spotted together.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor became a mother to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and shared a cute picture with her little one.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is an hands-on mom to her daughter Vamika. She often shares pictures with her angel.

Shilpa Shetty is a mother to Viaan and Samisha. The diva manages to take out time from her hectic shooting schedule and gives time to her kids.

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a mother to Misha and Zain. She shares of her kids on her social media.

