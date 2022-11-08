Bollywood actresses are doting mothers to their kids. These divas inspire other moms to slay in style. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; here is a list of actresses' loved up pictures with their kids.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mother to two kids - Taimur and Jeh. She often shared pictures with her little prince.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is madly in love with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and the two are often spotted together.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy.Source: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor became a mother to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and shared a cute picture with her little one.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma is an hands-on mom to her daughter Vamika. She often shares pictures with her angel.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty is a mother to Viaan and Samisha. The diva manages to take out time from her hectic shooting schedule and gives time to her kids.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a mother to Misha and Zain. She shares of her kids on her social media.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!