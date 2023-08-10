Bollywood celebs who endorse, invest in start ups 

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt and more, here's looking at celebs who have invested in start ups and have also endorsed start up brands.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Anushka Sharma has invested in a plant-based meat start up called Blue Tribe and also Digit Insurance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood invested in a social media app called Explurger which helps in connecting with people and travelling.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon is a fitness freak and she invested in a fitness start up called The Tribe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan turned ambassador of Eatfit by investing in a brand called Curefoods.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor recentl turned brand ambassador for Pluckk which delivers organic fruits and veggies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan invested in The Souled Store last year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia invested in StyleCraker, Nykaa and Phool.co. She also launched her own brand called Ed-a-Mamma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka has invested in Holberton school and after her investment, Bumble started it's operations in India.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika has reportedly invested in Nua, FrontRow and Atomberg Technologies to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger has invested in Freadom which is an English language learning app for 3 to 12 year olds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay invested in a wearable tech startup called GOQii. He is a board member and also strategic advisor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!