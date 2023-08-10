Bollywood celebs who endorse, invest in start ups 

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt and more, here's looking at celebs who have invested in start ups and have also endorsed start up brands.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Anushka Sharma 

Anushka Sharma has invested in a plant-based meat start up called Blue Tribe and also Digit Insurance. 

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood invested in a social media app called Explurger which helps in connecting with people and travelling. 

Kriti Sanon 

Kriti Sanon is a fitness freak and she invested in a fitness start up called The Tribe. 

Varun Dhawan 

Varun Dhawan turned ambassador of Eatfit by investing in a brand called Curefoods. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Kareena Kapoor recentl turned brand ambassador for Pluckk which delivers organic fruits and veggies. 

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan invested in The Souled Store last year. 

Alia Bhatt

Alia invested in StyleCraker, Nykaa and Phool.co. She also launched her own brand called Ed-a-Mamma.  

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka has invested in Holberton school and after her investment, Bumble started it's operations in India. 

Deepika Padukone 

Deepika has reportedly invested in Nua, FrontRow and Atomberg Technologies to name a few.  

Tiger Shroff

Tiger has invested in Freadom which is an English language learning app for 3 to 12 year olds. 

Akshay Kumar 

Akshay invested in a wearable tech startup called GOQii. He is a board member and also strategic advisor. 

