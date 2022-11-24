Kareena Kapoor Khan

When Karan Johar had asked Kareena about her sex life after marriage, on Koffee With Karan show she said that she had a lovely morning.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

When the actress was asked about her favourite sex position she said that she liked the missionary position as she is a simple woman.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

The actress was once asked about her sexual equation with Ranveer Singh to which she said reportedly that sex for her was not about physical, emotions are also involved.

Source: Bollywood

Ranveer Singh

Reportedly, the actor had sex when he was 12. He was way ahead of his peers. He used to also teach the other boys in the class.

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor reportedly had once revealed that he was 15 when he had lost his virginity.

Source: Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor

The actor had once revealed that sex is more important than love for men and he also feels the same, reportedly.

Source: Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna

The actress had once revealed that the things she finds attractive in Akshay Kumar have changed. She feels that sex is important in marriage.

Source: Bollywood

Nargis Fakhri

The Rockstar actress reportedly had once said that if one is not getting enough sex then one needs to break the relationship. This was her view about relations.

Source: Bollywood

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput reportedly revealed that he husband is a control freak when it comes to lovemaking in bed.

Source: Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor had once revealed that his favourite sex position was 69 as she liked things of the 60s.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stylish cues from Urfi Javed's closet

 Find Out More