When Karan Johar had asked Kareena about her sex life after marriage, on Koffee With Karan show she said that she had a lovely morning.Source: Bollywood
When the actress was asked about her favourite sex position she said that she liked the missionary position as she is a simple woman.Source: Bollywood
The actress was once asked about her sexual equation with Ranveer Singh to which she said reportedly that sex for her was not about physical, emotions are also involved.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actor had sex when he was 12. He was way ahead of his peers. He used to also teach the other boys in the class.Source: Bollywood
The actor reportedly had once revealed that he was 15 when he had lost his virginity.Source: Bollywood
The actor had once revealed that sex is more important than love for men and he also feels the same, reportedly.Source: Bollywood
The actress had once revealed that the things she finds attractive in Akshay Kumar have changed. She feels that sex is important in marriage.Source: Bollywood
The Rockstar actress reportedly had once said that if one is not getting enough sex then one needs to break the relationship. This was her view about relations.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput reportedly revealed that he husband is a control freak when it comes to lovemaking in bed.Source: Bollywood
The late actor had once revealed that his favourite sex position was 69 as she liked things of the 60s.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!