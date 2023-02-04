Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and more Top 10 celebs in pyjama party looks

There have been many celebrities who know to look glamorous in pyjamas and how? Here, take a look at their photos right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2023

Alia Bhatt

The actress was shelling out Christmas vibes in a green coloured pyjama in which she looked the cutest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

The actress had worn a pink coloured pyjama set which was customised for the star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

The actress made a case in an animal print green coloured pyjama dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor

She was seen chilling in her pyjamas and had teamed up the same with a mask.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu

The star was seen wearing pyjamas that had monkey prints all over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon

The actress was seen wearing comfortable pyjamas and also donned a cute silk hairband.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She looked hot and stylish in a pyjama suit which she carried with a Gucci bag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday

The actress knows to slay and look all things sexy in a green coloured pyjama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

The tall beauty queen looked lovely in a silk satin outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajal Aggarwal

The South Indian beauty can never get enough of pink pyjamas. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses with eyes that can hypnotize

 

 Find Out More