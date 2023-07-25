Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and more top actresses who pay heavily to their gym trainers
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2023
Alia Bhatt is trained by Yasmin Karachiwala who charges Rs 45,000 from her.
Kareena Kapoor Khan trains with Namrata Purohit who is paid Rs 65,000 per month by Kareena.
Aamir Khan is trained by Satyajit Chaurasia who charges somewhere around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 1 lakh per session.
Saif Ali Khan is trained by Payal Gidwani reportedly who takes Rs. 6000 per session and takes 12 sessions in a week.
.John Abraham pays his trainer Vinod Channa 3.5 Lakhs to 5 Lakh for personal training at home.
Jacqueline Fernandez pays Sindhi Jordan Rs 30000.
Sunny Leone pays huge fees to Kuldeep Shashi.
Kangana Ranaut pays Rs 45,000 to her trainer Yasmin.
Bipasha Basu also pays Rs 45,000 to her trainer Yasmin.
Farhan Akhtar pays Rs 5 lakh to his trainer Samir reportedly.
When it comes to fitness, Bollywood celebrities around the world follow a strict fitness routine.
Celebrities have always left us spellbound with their amazing body transformation.
