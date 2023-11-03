Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and more actresses acing the short beach waves hairdo

After Alia Bhatt, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan who has sported the short beach wave look in her latest set of pictures. Take a look at how it is a hit and much in demand hair style

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan slays

Kareena Kapoor Khan is rocking the short beach waves hair trend

Chic Bebo

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted pics in a grey set sporting minimum makeup

Fresh as a dewdrop

Kareena Kapoor Khan does not look a year older than 30 in the pics

Alia Bhatt stuns

Alia Bhatt had the same hairdo for the launch of the Jio World Plaza

Perfect match

The hair looked amazing with her unique ruffled black jumpsuit

Sultry diva

The highlighter on the cheeks made Alia Bhatt look sexier

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor got her hair done in the same style some months back

Simply classy

Shraddha Kapoor managed to rock the hairdo with minimal effort

Deepika Padukone

Fans will remember Deepika Padukone's hot shoot for Filmfare two years back

Shehnaaz Gill

The young diva also opted for purple short beach waves for a shoot

