Kareena Kapoor Khan and her adorable pictures with Taimur and Jeh that would make you go aww
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a walk in nature with her son Jeh.
Kareena Kapoor celebrating holi with her little chipmunks.
Jeh is unwilling to leave his mother’s lap when she is at work.
Taimur hides his face and clearly seems in no mood for pictures.
Mom and son engage in beach fun building a sand castle.
Bebo gives Taimur some pottery lessons.
Kareena tightly hugs Jeh while he is busy watching a rainbow.
Bebo kisses Jeh holding him in arms is the cutest.
Kareena spends some pool time with her boys.
Kareena and Jeh are setting some fashion goals.
Perfect family picture of Kareena with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan from their vacation.
This is the most adorable picture.
