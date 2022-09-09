Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons are always festive ready

Here's looking at Kareena Kapoor Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh, and their best occasion wears.

Bebo and Jeh

Kareena dressed in a pretty kaftan and Jeh dressed in a suspender is just too cute.

Eid celebrations

For this year's Eid celebrations, Kareena, Taimur, Jeh and the entire Khan family dressed in pretty traditionals.

At Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding

Jeh matching with mom Kareena in pink is simply adorable.

Fashionable family of four

Taimur matching with dad and Jeh being adorable as a button while hugging Mumma Bebo is pure bliss.

Saif Ali Khan's birthday celebrations

Taimur has inherited love for comfortable kurtas from daddy Saif. Kareena and Jeh seem lovers of comfortable t-shirts.

The Royal Trio

This picture of Saif, Kareena and Taimur sure needs to be framed.

