Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Top 9 Bollywood actresses who do not celebrate Karwa Chauth

While some Bollywood divas celebrate Karwa Chauth with zeal there are some who avoid it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan does not partake in the fasting of Karwa Chauth as she believes she does not have to fast to prove her love to her husband.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone believes that maintaining mutual love is more important through support and understanding rather than observing a fast like Karwa ChauthSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor fasted on her 1st Karwa Chauth but later didn’t continue the tradition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini does not observe Karwa Chauth fast even after 40 years of marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to Twinkle Khanna, fasting for rituals like Karwa Chauth goes against her beliefs about health and longevity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Kapoor does not celebrate the tradition of Karwa Chauth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shibani Dandekar wife of Farhan Akhtar too avoids fasting on Karwa Chauth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratna Pathak has her own perspective of not partaking in the ritual of Karwa Chauth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor does not observe fast on Karwa Chauth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!