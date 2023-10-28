Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Top 9 Bollywood actresses who do not celebrate Karwa Chauth

While some Bollywood divas celebrate Karwa Chauth with zeal there are some who avoid it.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan does not partake in the fasting of Karwa Chauth as she believes she does not have to fast to prove her love to her husband.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone believes that maintaining mutual love is more important through support and understanding rather than observing a fast like Karwa Chauth

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor fasted on her 1st Karwa Chauth but later didn’t continue the tradition.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini does not observe Karwa Chauth fast even after 40 years of marriage.

Twinkle Khanna

According to Twinkle Khanna, fasting for rituals like Karwa Chauth goes against her beliefs about health and longevity.

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor does not celebrate the tradition of Karwa Chauth.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar wife of Farhan Akhtar too avoids fasting on Karwa Chauth.

Ratna Pathak

Ratna Pathak has her own perspective of not partaking in the ritual of Karwa Chauth.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor does not observe fast on Karwa Chauth.

