Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan love fam jams and these Top 10 pics are proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan with kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan love to chill and hang out with their famililes. Check it out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Bebo with Saif with brother and sister-in law Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu had been to Ladakh.

Chilling

Kareena, Saif with Inaaya, Saba were seen having a chill session.

Fam jam

This snap of Kareena, Saif with the family gives 'Hum Saath Saath Hai goals.

Pataudis

In this frame majority of the Pataudis are seen.

Bandra

Most of Kareena and Saif's fam jam reportedly happens in Bandra.

Sharmila Tagore

We are in love with the cute family picture that has Sharmila Tagore.

Love

Abba Saif is seen with his sons Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan.

Family time

Kareena, Saif is seen with Alia, Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor to name a few.

Ice cream

Taimur is in love with his ice cream when he is on family vacations.

Quality time

Kareena and Saif are total family people.

Gatherings

For all occassions the Kapoor and Khan family is seen together.

Blessed

Saif and Kareena are blessed with the best.

