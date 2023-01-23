Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's cutest pics with Jeh will melt your heart

We have made a cute compilation of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's cutest snaps with their boy Jeh, which is unmissable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023
This snap was taken when Kareena and Saif's little boy Jeh had turned one and grabbed the attention of the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This family picture was taken when Kareena, Saif and Jeh were seen twinning in the colour white.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This snap was taken on Saif's 51st birthday. Sara Ali Khan was seen looking at her stepbrother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena posted this cute snap when she and her family had been to Maldives to celebrate the birthday of Saif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena wants Jeh to grow up and know that his parents are working so that they can have a good life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We love the way Jeh is not at all looking at the camera as the Khan family strike a pose.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena posted this funny snap where Jeh was seen throwing a tantrum while Saif and Taimur posed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeh's expression is all things cute as Taimur is being fed cake on Saif's birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Look at the way little Jeh is staring at his brother Taimur. It is too cute for words.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeh is a cute munchkin and the sweetest and the cutest boy of the Kapoor-Khan clan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!