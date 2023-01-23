Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif's cutest pics with Jeh will melt your heart

We have made a cute compilation of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's cutest snaps with their boy Jeh, which is unmissable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 23, 2023

Jeh Ali Khan, the cutest

This snap was taken when Kareena and Saif's little boy Jeh had turned one and grabbed the attention of the paps.

Festive snap

This family picture was taken when Kareena, Saif and Jeh were seen twinning in the colour white.

When Jeh's abba turned 51

This snap was taken on Saif's 51st birthday. Sara Ali Khan was seen looking at her stepbrother.

When in Maldives

Kareena posted this cute snap when she and her family had been to Maldives to celebrate the birthday of Saif.

Hardworking parents

Kareena wants Jeh to grow up and know that his parents are working so that they can have a good life.

Cuties

We love the way Jeh is not at all looking at the camera as the Khan family strike a pose.

Diwali snap

Kareena posted this funny snap where Jeh was seen throwing a tantrum while Saif and Taimur posed.

Celebrating Saif's birthday

Jeh's expression is all things cute as Taimur is being fed cake on Saif's birthday.

Jeh celebrating Tim's birthday

Look at the way little Jeh is staring at his brother Taimur. It is too cute for words.

Munchkin

Jeh is a cute munchkin and the sweetest and the cutest boy of the Kapoor-Khan clan.

