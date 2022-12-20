Taimur turns six

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son has turned six-years-of age today. He is totally looking adorable in this frame.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

All smiles

We love this frame where Kareena and Taimur are seen having a good time together which is all things cute.

Source: Bollywood

When Taimur cried

Initially, Taimur was not friendly with the paps at the airport. Here, Kareena is seen making her son laugh.

Source: Bollywood

Cutie

Taimur is looking too adorable in his mommy Kareena's arms. She is seen kissing her son.

Source: Bollywood

Chilling

Both mom and son are seen having a relaxing time at their home. They are looking too cute.

Source: Bollywood

First post with Tim

Reportedly, this was the first snap Kareena had clicked with her just-born son Taimur.

Source: Bollywood

Not without you

Kareena had revealed that Taimur does not like his Amma going out for work. It breaks her heart but sometimes she leaves without saying bye.

Source: Bollywood

Born star

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's boy Taimur is a born star and is the favourite of paps.

Source: Bollywood

Goofy best

The actress had taken a goofy snap with her son. She has often revealed that Taimur brings the best and worst out in her.

Source: Bollywood

Five-month-old Taimur

This snap of Taimur was from Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday bash. Taimur took the limelight.

Source: Bollywood

