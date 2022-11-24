The actor who rose to fame with Bigg Boss is all set to become a dad again at the age of 51. He had posted a clip of his wife's baby shower ceremony.Source: Bollywood
The actress at the age of 43 and her husband at the age of 40 was blessed with a baby girl named Devi, this year.Source: Bollywood
Teejay was more than 40 when she was blessed with Gia Vanessa Snow. Teejay and Karanvir Bohra are already parents to twin daughters.Source: Bollywood
Kishwer was 40-years-old when she was blessed with Nirvair last year. She and Suyyash got married back in 2016.Source: Bollywood
Anita was 40 when she announced to the world that she was pregnant. The actress had revealed thst the age factor did play in her mind.Source: Bollywood
Rajesh was 53, when he became a dad for the second time. The actor had revealed that it was a challenge for him.Source: Bollywood
The Bollywood diva embraced motherhood in her 40s. She is blessed with Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. She married Saif Ali Khan in 2012.Source: Bollywood
The actress became mom to Samisha at the age of 45. She is already blessed with Viaan and is a doting wife to Raj Kundra.Source: Bollywood
Bolywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri welcomed AbRam back in 2013 via IVF. She was 43 at that time.Source: Bollywood
The celebrity choreographer became a mom when she was 43. She is blessed with triplets Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder and Diva Kunder.Source: Bollywood
