Kareena's no-makeup pics prove trolls don't hurt her 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 08, 2023

A Monday blues selfie!

A one with new friends photobombing. 

A beautiful sunset. 

Flaunting the Yoga glow. 

Indulging in a selfie from home.

Throwing it back to chilling with friends barefaced. 

When you love the new look. 

Still acing the pout game and no-make up looks!

Going bare faced with family. 

Sneaking up on friends and co-stars ft. Aamir Khan. 

