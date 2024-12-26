Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas celebration with Taimur, Jeh and Saif was all about love, laughter and gifts

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan skipped the Christmas lunch with the Kapoors this year and rather opted for a vacation with kids.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from Christmas celebrations on social media and they will make you crave a holiday.

Christmas 2024 for Taimur and Jeh was all about matching outfits.

And laughter, cheer and being all goofy. Jeh's laugh is infectious and how.

It looks like Taimur received a new guitar as Christmas gift from his Abba.

Saif Ali Khan is a trained guitarist and it looks like Taimur is following his father's footsteps.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily being numero uno aka the number one as always.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's selfie with her sons is the sweetest pic from the photo dump.

That's quite a unique way of sleeping discovered by Taimur.

When of holiday, Saif Ali Khan and family are always dressed the best.

