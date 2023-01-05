Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more stars with flawless skin

Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and many others take a lot of effort to maintain the glow on their skin. Here, are the remedies they follow for getting spotless skin.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jan 05, 2023

Alaya F

The Bollywood newbie like to use coffee, brown sugar, honey, olive oil and milk on her face. It reduces puffiness and gives a good complexion.

Deepika Padukone

The actress likes to eat healthily, use face rollers, sheet masks and follow a proper skincare regime.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

She likes to use homemade masks made out of chandan, Vitamin E droplets and turmeric. It removes spots from your face.

Sonam Kapoor

She likes to use mint clay face packs and sit down with a book, relax and let her skin unwind.

Urvashi Rautela

The actress likes to apply a hydration face mask and is very serious about her skincare regime.

Huma Qureshi

The diva loves to buy organic masks and do her skincare. She likes to take good care of herself.

Priyanka Chopra

She likes to use her mom's homemade remedies which includes whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt, and rose face pack.

Katrina Kaif

The actress likes to dip her face in full ice-cold water and loves to do ice facials at home.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The star loves to use homemade ubtan made out of turmeric, and milk which she uses as a cleanser.

Alia Bhatt

The Raazi actress like to take multivitamins that include Vitamins A, C, and E. She also likes to eat properly.

Thanks For Reading!

