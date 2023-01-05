Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more stars with flawless skin

Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and many others take a lot of effort to maintain the glow on their skin. Here, are the remedies they follow for getting spotless skin.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2023