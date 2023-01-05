Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more stars with flawless skin

Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and many others take a lot of effort to maintain the glow on their skin. Here, are the remedies they follow for getting spotless skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2023
The Bollywood newbie like to use coffee, brown sugar, honey, olive oil and milk on her face. It reduces puffiness and gives a good complexion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to eat healthily, use face rollers, sheet masks and follow a proper skincare regime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to use homemade masks made out of chandan, Vitamin E droplets and turmeric. It removes spots from your face.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to use mint clay face packs and sit down with a book, relax and let her skin unwind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to apply a hydration face mask and is very serious about her skincare regime.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva loves to buy organic masks and do her skincare. She likes to take good care of herself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to use her mom's homemade remedies which includes whole wheat flour, turmeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt, and rose face pack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to dip her face in full ice-cold water and loves to do ice facials at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star loves to use homemade ubtan made out of turmeric, and milk which she uses as a cleanser.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Raazi actress like to take multivitamins that include Vitamins A, C, and E. She also likes to eat properly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
