Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and other actresses' DIY beauty face packs revealed

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood divas have some amazing DIY beauty face packs for an amazing skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023
Bebo's summer face pack is quite effective. Take a bowl, add sandalwood, vitamin E, turmeric and some milk. Make a paste and apply.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Besan, Dahi and malai is all your need for Deepika's special DIY mask.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka's face pack includes, neem powder, curd, rose water and milk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PC's pack includes whole wheat flour, rose water, tumeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alaya applies a face pack that has cucumber, mint, honey, curd and besan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Curd, tumeric, honey is all you need for Ananya's pack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor only uses curd, honey and banana for her face mask.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol's face pack includes, besan, sandalwood powder, milk and tumeric.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor gets her glowing skin with a face pack that includes, green tea, avocado and honey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just honey, tumeric and you will get a beautiful skin like Mrunal Thakur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
