Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and other actresses' DIY beauty face packs revealed

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood divas have some amazing DIY beauty face packs for an amazing skin.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo's summer face pack is quite effective. Take a bowl, add sandalwood, vitamin E, turmeric and some milk. Make a paste and apply.

Deepika Padukone

Besan, Dahi and malai is all your need for Deepika's special DIY mask.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka's face pack includes, neem powder, curd, rose water and milk.

Priyanka Chopra

PC's pack includes whole wheat flour, rose water, tumeric, lime juice, full cream yogurt.

Alaya F

Alaya applies a face pack that has cucumber, mint, honey, curd and besan.

Ananya Panday

Curd, tumeric, honey is all you need for Ananya's pack.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor only uses curd, honey and banana for her face mask.

Kajol

Kajol's face pack includes, besan, sandalwood powder, milk and tumeric.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor gets her glowing skin with a face pack that includes, green tea, avocado and honey.

Mrunal Thakur

Just honey, tumeric and you will get a beautiful skin like Mrunal Thakur.

