Kareena Kapoor Khan’s perfectly toned body in gym wear

Take notes from Kareena Kapoor Khan on how to ace the gym wear fashion

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Black, Brown and Beautiful

Kareena Kapoor glows in a multi-culoured printed gym gear

Source: Bollywood

Fit and Fabulous

Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts the leopard prints gym wear and we are loving it.

Source: Bollywood

Charming

Dark colours suit Kareena and here's the proof

Source: Bollywood

Up close and perfection

What a beautiful skin Kareena have!

Source: Bollywood

Sporty

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an inspiration to keeping working towards a fit body.

Source: Bollywood

Exercise all day everyday

Look how HOT and in shape Kareena Kapoor Khan looks in this pink gym wear

Source: Bollywood

Shut up and pose

That’s Kareena Kapoor’s fitness mantra

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Facts about Shraddha Kapoor we bet you didn't know

 Find Out More