Kareena Kapoor Khan's appropriate dressing sense

Kareena Kapoor Khan has an appropriate dress for every event she attends

All Blacked up

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in that black piece she wore for the Koffee with Karan episode

Sunny side up

Kareena’s yellow gown makes her look as fresh as a daisy

Shining in silver

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks all sparkly in the silver dress she sports for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash

Evergreen

Kareena Kapoor Khan dons a pastel pink saree for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s wedding and she looks ethereal

Flawless

Silver is the new gold. Kareeena’s silver-white lehenga is sure ruling hearts of her fans

Fit and Fabulous

The Hot pink gym wear is making us want to work out regularly

Fierce

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post pack up shot tell us that she is here o stay for a long time

