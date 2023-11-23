Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan and other Top 10 actors who dominated OTT in 2023 with stellar performances

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023

Tabu delivers an outstanding performance in Khufiya, excelling in portraying both personal and professional complexities with every frame.

Sobhita Dhulipala shines as Tara in Made in Heaven 2, showcasing a powerful performance that delves into her inner conflict.

Jaane Jaan portrays Kareena Kapoor Khan in a new light, delivering a performance worthy of applause.

In Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Gagan Dev Riar's debut as Abdul Karim Telgi is flawless, earning him praise as a natural actor and a rising force in the industry.

Avinash Tiwari brilliantly portrayed Mumbai’s mafia don Dawood Ibrahim in Bambai Meri Jaan.

Karishma Tanna in Scoop played the fierce role of a journalist and garnered critical acclaim.

Barun Sobti impressed the audience with his stellar performance in Kohrra.

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad portrayed an intense police officer.

Jim Sarbh earned a surge in his fan base with his portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys 2.

Wamiqa Gabbi outshined for her stellar performance in Jubilee.

