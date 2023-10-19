Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders and other Top 10 Indian actresses who shine in thriller genre

After Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Buckingham Murders and Jaane Jaan, here are some Indian actresses whose repertoire of thriller movies are too good to be ignored

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

With Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor Khan is slaying the thriller genre

Tabu

Tabu was unforgettable in Andhadhun, the thriller cum dark comedy

Sushmita Sen

Aarya, Aankhen, Vaastu Shastra Sushmita Sen has always fared well in that genre

Kajol

Kajol's performance in Gupt is still remembered by millions

Ameesha Patel

Humraaz, Vaada or Race 2 Ameesha Patel has done a few thriller movies

Vidya Balan

With the Kahaani series, Vidya Balan owns the genre like a pro

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu's finest works have been in thriller movies

Amala Paul

From Ratsasan to Aadai she has been part of great thriller movies

Nayanthara

In her career, she has been part of 10 memorable thriller movies

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

U-Turn or Yashoda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in the genre

