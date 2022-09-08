If it wasn't for these actresses in Sarees, the songs that are blockbusters today would not have made such an impact. Check out the list of actresses who donned gorgeous sarees for a particular songSource: Bollywood
Jasmin Bhasin was seen in a saree in her latest track Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi. The diva looked drop dead gorgeous and had her fans going gagaSource: Bollywood
Kareena has always made heads turn with her saree looks in popular party tunes like Chammak Challo from RA One and Zoobie Doobie from 3 Idiots and till date these are iconic looksSource: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra made sure that her Desi Girl look went viral and it yet continues to do so. Her aura in the song lives rent-free in our hearts!Source: Bollywood
The dazzling diva‘s saree in the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from Main Hoon Na is unforgettable. Sushmita also sizzles in an orange saree for the song Laga Laga Laga Re from Maine Pyaar Kyu KiyaSource: Bollywood
The scintillating diva had captivated our hearts in a saree in the Sooryavanshi track Tip Tip Barsa PaaniSource: Bollywood
Whenever somebody talks about the song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the first image that comes up is Nushrat Bharucha in red sareeSource: Bollywood
Sonam Kapoor in I Hate Luv Stories was an absolute diva throughout. The song Sadka from the movie would not have made such an impact without Sonam in stunning sareesSource: Bollywood
