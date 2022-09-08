Bollywood actresses who set the stage on fire in sizzling sarees

If it wasn't for these actresses in Sarees, the songs that are blockbusters today would not have made such an impact. Check out the list of actresses who donned gorgeous sarees for a particular song

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin was seen in a saree in her latest track Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi. The diva looked drop dead gorgeous and had her fans going gaga

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has always made heads turn with her saree looks in popular party tunes like Chammak Challo from RA One and Zoobie Doobie from 3 Idiots and till date these are iconic looks

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made sure that her Desi Girl look went viral and it yet continues to do so. Her aura in the song lives rent-free in our hearts!

Sushmita Sen

The dazzling diva‘s saree in the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from Main Hoon Na is unforgettable. Sushmita also sizzles in an orange saree for the song Laga Laga Laga Re from Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya

Katrina Kaif

The scintillating diva had captivated our hearts in a saree in the Sooryavanshi track Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Nushrat Bharucha

Whenever somebody talks about the song Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the first image that comes up is Nushrat Bharucha in red saree

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor in I Hate Luv Stories was an absolute diva throughout. The song Sadka from the movie would not have made such an impact without Sonam in stunning sarees

