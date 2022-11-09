Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from London

A peak inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's London diaries with Jeh and others.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Mumma and her cub

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys some fun time with baby Jeh.

Source: Bollywood

Trying to pose but...

Jeh definitely seems to be in the mood to play.

Source: Bollywood

Garden visit

Kareena and Jeh have a good time in the park

Source: Bollywood

Bebo and Lolo

Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor are selfie obsessed.

Source: Bollywood

Makeup time

Sisters who do makeup together, stay together.

Source: Bollywood

Twining in black

Kareena and Karisma set fashion goals by twining in black.

Source: Bollywood

Time to pose

How can one not strike a pose with a backdrop that beautiful?

Source: Bollywood

Going candid

Kareena Kapoor Khan's candid picture is beautiful.

Source: Bollywood

One with the ladies

Kareena poses with her girl gang.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Deepika Padukone's comfy night suits are what you need

 Find Out More