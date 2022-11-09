A peak inside Kareena Kapoor Khan's London diaries with Jeh and others.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys some fun time with baby Jeh.Source: Bollywood
Jeh definitely seems to be in the mood to play.Source: Bollywood
Kareena and Jeh have a good time in the parkSource: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor are selfie obsessed.Source: Bollywood
Sisters who do makeup together, stay together.Source: Bollywood
Kareena and Karisma set fashion goals by twining in black.Source: Bollywood
How can one not strike a pose with a backdrop that beautiful?Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's candid picture is beautiful.Source: Bollywood
Kareena poses with her girl gang.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!