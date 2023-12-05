Kareena Kapoor Khan looks vivacious in red, Jaane Jaan actress charms with her smile
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Kareena Kapoor gets spotted in the city in her glamorous avatar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena was recently seen in the city and of course the paparazzi weren’t gonna leave her alone.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jaane Jaan actress looked gorgeous in her dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was wearing grey flared pants and a red blazer top.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The look was a perfect mix of casual and elegant.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Safe to say that age is just a number when it comes to Kareena Kapoor and her beauty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She was last seen in the Netflix thriller/mystery movie, Jaane Jaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She played the lead role of a single mother in the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo is next expected to be seen in the movie Singham 3 alongside a lot of other stars from the cast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She will be seen playing the role of Avni Bajirao in the movie and her poster was released as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena will also be seen in crime thriller The Buckhingham Murders directed by Hansal Mehta.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The best movies and series to watch for free on Jio Cinema before 2023 ends
Find Out More