First Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore per movie

Take a look at the actress who first received Rs 1 crore for a movie way before Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is also not the first Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore for a film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not the first Indian actress to take Rs 1 crore for a movie

Sridevi

Did you know that the late actress Sridevi remained at her top game for decades?

Highest paid

Sridevi used to charge reportedly Rs 1 crore for a movie.

Moondru Mudichu

Moondru Mudichu was the first important Tamil movie Sridevi did.

Rs 1 crore

Back at Sridevi's time onlty heroes used to get Rs 1 crore.

Defying gender

Sridevi got equal pay as heroes used to get and hence she was the first actress to take Rs 1 crore.

Himmatwala

Sridevi's film Himmatwala gave her box office success.

Success

Sridevi was so well noticed that reportedly stars did not wish to share screen space with her.

Solva Sawan

Even though her first movie Solva Sawan failed she still got success.

Remembering

The late actress passed away on February 24, 2018.

Fame

The star was very famous in Hindi cinema and in the south.

