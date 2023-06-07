First Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore per movie

Take a look at the actress who first received Rs 1 crore for a movie way before Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Priyanka Chopra is also not the first Indian actress to charge Rs 1 crore for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan is not the first Indian actress to take Rs 1 crore for a movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Did you know that the late actress Sridevi remained at her top game for decades?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi used to charge reportedly Rs 1 crore for a movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moondru Mudichu was the first important Tamil movie Sridevi did.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Back at Sridevi's time onlty heroes used to get Rs 1 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi got equal pay as heroes used to get and hence she was the first actress to take Rs 1 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi's film Himmatwala gave her box office success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi was so well noticed that reportedly stars did not wish to share screen space with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even though her first movie Solva Sawan failed she still got success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The late actress passed away on February 24, 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star was very famous in Hindi cinema and in the south.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!