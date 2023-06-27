Kareena Kapoor Khan pics with Taimur, Jeh, Saif Ali Khan that scream happy family

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 27, 2023

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh make for one stylish family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

There is never a dull day with Taimur and Jeh around.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family that travels together, stays together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A blurry but pretty pictures of Kareena with her boys.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snacking together is the favourite activity of this happy family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

All of them look so good dressed in traditionals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthdays are always special for Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They are indeed family goals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here's another picture that screams Happy Family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

This picture of Saif and Kareena with Taimur is the cutest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jasmin Bhasin birthday special: Interesting details about her love story with Aly Goni

 

 Find Out More