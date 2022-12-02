Kareena Kapoor Khan's relationship with Taimur is our favourite snippet from her diaries.Source: Bollywood
Apart from being a great actress Kareena is also a stunning mother who is often having a good time with her children.
Kareena and Taimur were spotted having a good time together. Looking at the snap will surely make your weekend amazing.
Taimur was spotted running ahead of his mother while Kareena was seen following her son.
Kareena is seen wearing an oversized shirt and black tights. Taimur on the other hand has worn navy blue shorts and a printed T-shirt.
Kareena had kept her look simple while she was in a playful mood. She wore black aviators and a comfortable pair of footwear.
The pretty mom welcomed her bundle of joy back in 2016 and welcomed Jehangir in 2021.
Look at the way Taimur is waving at his mom Kareena.
Her parents are Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She also has an elder sister named Karisma Kapoor.
The actress is known to dress and impress. She even makes Taimur and Jeh dress up cutely
