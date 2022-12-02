Like mom like son

Kareena Kapoor Khan's relationship with Taimur is our favourite snippet from her diaries.

Source: Bollywood

Loving mommy

Apart from being a great actress Kareena is also a stunning mother who is often having a good time with her children.

Playful date

Kareena and Taimur were spotted having a good time together. Looking at the snap will surely make your weekend amazing.

Spotted by paps

Taimur was spotted running ahead of his mother while Kareena was seen following her son.

Kareena-Taimur's fashion

Kareena is seen wearing an oversized shirt and black tights. Taimur on the other hand has worn navy blue shorts and a printed T-shirt.

All smiles

Kareena had kept her look simple while she was in a playful mood. She wore black aviators and a comfortable pair of footwear.

About Kareena's son Taimur

The pretty mom welcomed her bundle of joy back in 2016 and welcomed Jehangir in 2021.

Cuties together

Look at the way Taimur is waving at his mom Kareena.

About Kareena

Her parents are Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She also has an elder sister named Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena's fashion

The actress is known to dress and impress. She even makes Taimur and Jeh dress up cutely

