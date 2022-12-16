The actress gave her perfect pout on a sunny afternoon when she was leaving Palampur.Source: Bollywood
The actress had posted this sun-kissed snap with a caption that read, "An Apple a day keeps the doctor away".Source: Bollywood
The South Indian actress looks bright in this sun-kissed snap that she posted this snap where she looked alluring.Source: Bollywood
The sunkissed no makeup snap of the star will leave you stunned. The proof of the same is here.Source: Bollywood
The actress posted this sunkissed snap where she looked hot in a purple top and tied her hair in a pony.Source: Bollywood
The actress glows in this snap where the rays of the sun are kissing her pretty face.Source: Bollywood
SRK's daughter kept a basic smile and got sunkissed as she posed for this snap.Source: Bollywood
The diva shared her golden hours where she looked sexy. This snap was taken in Los Angeles.Source: Bollywood
The Liger star posed for the camera while getting sun-kissed. She was seen sitting on the stairs.Source: Bollywood
She looked fabulous in this sunkissed snap where she was also seen wearing casual clothes.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!