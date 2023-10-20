Kareena Kapoor Khan goes braless, aces the bold trend like Deepika Padukone and other actresses

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a braless photoshoot as she turns bride for Masaba Gupta; a look at the Bollywood divas who have dared to be bold.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Kareena – The killer

The actress is all set to enthral us with The Buckingham Murders, but her new photoshoot is already killing her fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena - Bold and Beautiful

It is the first ever bold photoshoot of Bebo as she turns Masaba Gupta's muse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan goes braless

The Jaane Jaan actress stunned her fans with her latest photoshoot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the royal bride

Isn't she stunning in this bridal attire?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

Before Bebo, Priyanka Chopra stunned her fans with her boldness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah beauty looks aesthetic in this jacket paired with a trouser.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

It takes courage to wear such an outfit and carry it like a true queen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut

The Tejas actress never fails to leave her mark with her fashion statement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Esha Gupta

She is sensational and every thing she wears is just fire!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Malaika Arora

It's hard to beat her beauty even at this age—unimaginable, right?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yami Gautam

The OMG 2 actress goes bold in this olive coat pant outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean suspense movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More