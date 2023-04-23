Top 10 Bollywood and TV couples who define true love
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan met Saif Ali Khan at the sets of Tashan, got connected and then married.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the swets of Hulchul, fought for their love and got married.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's bond grew stronger on the sets of Ek Nazar. The power couple got married and till date shell out relationship goals.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar fell in love during the making of International Khiladi. The couple have done a lot of sacrifices for one another.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dated secretly and confirmed their relationship only post they got married.
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan have been the favourite TV pair of many fans.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary- the Ramayan pair got married in real life. Their love story is one hell of a kind.
Ram Kapoor and Gautami Gadgil are the sweetest TV pair in town.
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla surely shell out couple goals.
Sanaya Irani married her love Mohit Sehgal and has had the happiest married life till date.
