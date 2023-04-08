Bollywood couples who starred in Ads together
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have worked in several TV ads together including Flipkart, Lays and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starred in an air conditioner ad
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra recently featured in an apparel ad for trends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli have worked in a shampoo ad, toothsi and more ads.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan have featured in an interior ad and TV brand ad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna have featured in a jewellery brand ad.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan have featured in ads for furniture brand, soap brand and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal featured in their first TVC for a travel company.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput featured in a TVC for a phone brand.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
From jewellery brand ads to wedding apparel ads and more, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan have made for a cute couple.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Watch: Top 10 chilling horror movies and series on OTT