Bollywood couples who starred in Ads together 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt have worked in several TV ads together including Flipkart, Lays and more. 

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starred in an air conditioner ad 

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra recently featured in an apparel ad for trends. 

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli have worked in a shampoo ad, toothsi and more ads. 

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan have featured in an interior ad and TV brand ad. 

Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna have featured in a jewellery brand ad. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan have featured in ads for furniture brand, soap brand and more. 

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal featured in their first TVC for a travel company. 

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput featured in a TVC for a phone brand. 

From jewellery brand ads to wedding apparel ads and more, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan have made for a cute couple. 

