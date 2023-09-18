Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shabana Azmi and more: Top Bollywood divas who share a great bond with step kids

Step moms of Bollywood who have set a great example.

Nikita Thakkar

Sep 18, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a bond of friendship with step kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

No awkwardness

There has never been any awkwardness between Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's kids from his first wife Amrita Singh.

Helen

Helen is Salim Khan's second wife and step mother to Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan.

The Khan-daan

She shares a great bond with all and they all live like one big happy family.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi is Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar's step mother.

Inspiring

Shabana Azmi has maintained that she shares a bond of trust and friendship with the two.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi has a daughter named Samaira Rekhi from his first wife. Dia shares a very good bond with Samaira Rekhi.

Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan shares a close bond with Pooja Bhatt despite being a step mother.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini shares a bond of love and respect with step kids Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Maanayata Dutt

Maanayata Dutt is also quite fond of Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter from first wife.

Supriya Pathak

Supriya Pathak is Pankaj Kapur's second wife. She shares a great bond with son Shahid Kapoor.

Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao is like a bestie to Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

