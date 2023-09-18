Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shabana Azmi and more: Top Bollywood divas who share a great bond with step kids

Step moms of Bollywood who have set a great example.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a bond of friendship with step kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There has never been any awkwardness between Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's kids from his first wife Amrita Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Helen is Salim Khan's second wife and step mother to Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She shares a great bond with all and they all live like one big happy family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabana Azmi is Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar's step mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shabana Azmi has maintained that she shares a bond of trust and friendship with the two.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza's husband Vaibhav Rekhi has a daughter named Samaira Rekhi from his first wife. Dia shares a very good bond with Samaira Rekhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soni Razdan shares a close bond with Pooja Bhatt despite being a step mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini shares a bond of love and respect with step kids Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maanayata Dutt is also quite fond of Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter from first wife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Supriya Pathak is Pankaj Kapur's second wife. She shares a great bond with son Shahid Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiran Rao is like a bestie to Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
