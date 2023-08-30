Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebrations of her 'Khandaan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Taimur and Jeh.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

The royal family

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home. She was seen posing with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan with Saba

Sara Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan were spotted arriving for Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house.

Pretty ladies

Sara looked pretty in a simple traditional outfit while Saba's red outfit was all about royality.

Posing with fans

Sara was also spotted clicking pictures with fans.

Cuteness alert!

Soha Ali Khan was also spotted with her little princess Inaaya.

Love, Love and Love!

The way Ibrahim held Taimur's hair up so that Sara could apply tika is so cute. This shows the true love between them.

Little Jeh and Sara

Sara tied the Rakhi to little Jeh while he looked at her cutely. Such a beautiful family this is!

The bond

These pictures show the bond between the 'Khan' brothers and sisters.

The boy gang

This picture of Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur is just #brothergoals.

