Kareena Kapoor Khan shares glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebrations of her 'Khandaan'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Taimur and Jeh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share glimpses of Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home. She was seen posing with Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan were spotted arriving for Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Kareena Kapoor Khan's house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara looked pretty in a simple traditional outfit while Saba's red outfit was all about royality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara was also spotted clicking pictures with fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soha Ali Khan was also spotted with her little princess Inaaya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The way Ibrahim held Taimur's hair up so that Sara could apply tika is so cute. This shows the true love between them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara tied the Rakhi to little Jeh while he looked at her cutely. Such a beautiful family this is!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These pictures show the bond between the 'Khan' brothers and sisters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This picture of Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur is just #brothergoals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!